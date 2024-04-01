139 children killed, 27 died by suicide during Jan-Mar 2024: ASK

At least 139 children were killed in the first three months of the ongoing year, according to a report published today (1 April) by the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) on human rights violations in Bangladesh.

Besides, 27 more children died by suicide during the period, found the ASK report prepared based on news published by 10 national dailies and online portals during the January to March period.

Bodies of 32 more children were recovered from across the country.

In total, 325 children fell victim to human rights violations, including abuse.

Besides, 14 boys were raped during the said period, of whom, one was later killed.

"A statistical review of the human rights situation for the three months from January to March 2024 shows that during this period, human rights violations have been taking place through incidents such as deaths in the custody of law enforcement agencies, killings at the border, harassment of journalists and obstruction of freedom of expression," the latest ASK report reads.

35 inmates died in prisons

At least 35 inmates- 21 under trial and 18 convicted - died in different prisons across the country in the first three months of the year, according to the ASK report.

The Dhaka Division recorded the highest 18 deaths - 11 under trial and 7 convicted- in prisons.

According to a previous ASK report published in December 2023, a total of 93 inmates died in jail custody between January and November of last year. The number was 65 in 2022.

Political violence kills 23

According to ASK, a legal aid and human rights organisation, at least 23 people died as a result of political violence in the first three months of 2024, during which the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections and city corporation elections took place.

At least 268 political violence incidents occurred in the meantime.

At least 2,368 people were injured in the incidents.

81 journalists tortured, harassed

At least 81 journalists fell victim to torture, harassment, threats, lawsuits, and faced obstructions while carrying out professional duties in the first three months of the year, according to ASK.

Six killed in borders

At least six Bangladeshi citizens were killed in firing and torture by the Indian Border Security Force on the Bangladesh-India border. Four others were injured.

Besides, on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, one Rohingya was killed and one Bangladeshi was injured after being hit by a mortar shell fired from the neighbouring country.

114 women raped, 3 killed later, one died by suicide

At least 114 women were raped in the first three months of 2024. Of them, they were later killed by the criminals and one died by suicide, according to ASK.

Sexual harassment: Four killed for protesting, one died by suicide

The said period also saw 79 people - 55 women and 24 men- falling victim to various sexual harassment attacks. Of the victims, one later died by suicide.

Four men were murdered for protesting against sexual harassment incidents during the period.

Domestic violence: 65 women murdered, 49 died by suicide

During the January to March period, at least 137 women fell victim to domestic violence. Of them, 65 were murdered. Another 49 later died by suicide.

Five killed over dowry

In the meantime, five women were killed over dowry. Two others died by suicide.

A total of 23 women were physically abused during the period. Of them, 16 came under attack due to dowry.

Five maids died

At least five maids died in between January to March 2024. A total of seven maids fell victim to several types of abuse during the period.