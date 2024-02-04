‘Wife raped after locking up husband at JU’: ASK calls for bringing perpetrators to book

The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has called on authorities to bring the perpetrators of the reported rape of a woman at the Jahangirnagar University campus to justice.

The victim was allegedly raped after her husband was locked in a hall room of the university. The police today (4 February) arrested four, including JU Chhatra League Leader Mostafizur Rahman, in a case filed with Ashulia Police Station by the victim's husband over the alleged rape.

In a statement issued today, the ASK condemned the alleged rape, and called for a prompt, fair and impartial investigation to the incident.

"The victim's husband filed a case at Ashulia Police Station naming 6 individuals last night. In the case, Mostafiz and Mamun have been accused of rape. The remaining four have been accused of assault and aiding the accused in escaping. Four have been arrested while two are still at large," said Abdullah Hil Kafi, Dhaka district's additional police super (Crime and Ops and Traffic North division), during a press conference today (4 February).

The arrested are Mostafijur Rahman, Md Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique and Hasanuzzaman. All of them are JU students, he added.

"The most worrying thing is that the youth or students who are supposed to stand up and protest against such crimes and degradation are being accused and are emerging as rapists themselves," ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisel said.

The ASK statement also states, "ASK is deeply concerned about the incident. ASK thinks such incidents with women in university campuses haunt all our minds. It made us wonder when incidents like rape occur in the highest educational institution like a university and it is not unknown miscreants but students of the university are involved in such incidents.

"ASK also thinks that if action is not taken against the responsible persons following an impartial investigation of complaint with due seriousness and on an urgent basis, such incidents may recur. Therefore, the ASK is demanding legal action and ensuring the safety of all in the university premises," reads the statement.