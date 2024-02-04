‘Wife raped after locking up husband at JU’: ASK calls for bringing perpetrators to book

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 05:24 pm

Related News

‘Wife raped after locking up husband at JU’: ASK calls for bringing perpetrators to book

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 05:24 pm
‘Wife raped after locking up husband at JU’: ASK calls for bringing perpetrators to book

The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has called on authorities to bring the perpetrators of the reported rape of a woman at the Jahangirnagar University campus to justice.

The victim was allegedly raped after her husband was locked in a hall room of the university. The police today (4 February) arrested four, including JU Chhatra League Leader Mostafizur Rahman, in a case filed with Ashulia Police Station by the victim's husband over the alleged rape.

In a statement issued today, the ASK condemned the alleged rape, and called for a prompt, fair and impartial investigation to the incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The victim's husband filed a case at Ashulia Police Station naming 6 individuals last night. In the case, Mostafiz and Mamun have been accused of rape. The remaining four have been accused of assault and aiding the accused in escaping. Four have been arrested while two are still at large," said Abdullah Hil Kafi, Dhaka district's additional police super (Crime and Ops and Traffic North division), during a press conference today (4 February).

The arrested are Mostafijur Rahman, Md Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique and Hasanuzzaman. All of them are JU students, he added.

"The most worrying thing is that the youth or students who are supposed to stand up and protest against such crimes and degradation are being accused and are emerging as rapists themselves," ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisel said.

The ASK statement also states, "ASK is deeply concerned about the incident. ASK thinks such incidents with women in university campuses haunt all our minds. It made us wonder when incidents like rape occur in the highest educational institution like a university and it is not unknown miscreants but students of the university are involved in such incidents.

"ASK also thinks that if action is not taken against the responsible persons following an impartial investigation of complaint with due seriousness and on an urgent basis, such incidents may recur. Therefore, the ASK is demanding legal action and ensuring the safety of all in the university premises," reads the statement.

Top News

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / rape / Jahangirnagar University (JU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

1h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

2h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

8h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

3h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

21h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

19h | Videos