Delay in Sagar-Runi murder probe indicate administrative failure to establish justice: ASK

Crime

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Delay in Sagar-Runi murder probe indicate administrative failure to establish justice: ASK

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:19 pm
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of February 10, 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: UNB

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a legal aid and human rights organisation, has expressed deep concern over the law enforcement agencies' failure to make any progress in the investigation of the Sagar-Runi murder case in 12 years.

ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisel stated in a press release sent to the media on Thursday, "This type of failure is indicative of the administration's inability to establish justice in Bangladesh."

On the night of 11 February 2012, Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, the senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in a flat in West Rajabazar of the capital. Their 5-year-old son, Mahir Sarwar Megh, was, however, unharmed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to media reports, ASK mentioned that, in response to the murder of the journalist couple, the responsible persons of the then government and law enforcement agencies pledged to quickly identify the criminals and take legal action, but this was not implemented.

"In the last 12 years, law enforcement agencies have deferred the date of submitting the investigation report to the court 105 times," it stated.

The legal aid organisation also highlighted two separate courts expressing displeasure over the delay in completing the investigation.

ASK fears that this situation is creating public concern over the perception of a culture of impunity.

The organisation demanded the speedy identification of those involved in the murder, a fair investigation, and exemplary punishment for the real culprits.

It also urged all concerned parties to be vigilant so that no innocent person suffers due to the protracted trial process.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / Sagar-Runi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

8h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

15h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

12h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

1h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

5h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

4h | Videos