Ain O Salish Kendra demands justice for teen shot dead by BSF

The legal aid and rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra has called on authorities to ensure justice for the death of Saddam, 13, who was shot dead by Indian border forces in Sylhet's Moulvibazar on Sunday (18 March).

Bullets fired by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India also injured a man named Siddique, 36, in the same area.

Condemning the incident, the ASK said at around 2:30pm on Sunday, Saddam was killed by the BSF members when he went to fetch two of his cows from near the border area at the Prithimpassa union of Shikaria upazila.

The shots were fired by a unit of the BSF at Maguruli area of Unkoti district of Tripura, India. Saddam died on the spot, ASK said citing media reports.

At the same time, another Bangladeshi citizen named Siddique was shot in the hand and leg, said the rights organisation.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the ASK said the Indian BSF is often accused of firing and killing Bangladeshi citizens along the border.

"The killing and torture of Bangladeshis on the India-Bangladesh border is not coming to an end despite continuous protests from Bangladesh," ASK Executive Director Farooq Faisal said.

"A total of 28 people were shot to death by the BSF last year. India has repeatedly promised to stop this. But there is no real reflection of that promise."

"On 8 February 2024, the issue of border killings came up at the 'Bangladesh-India Current Relations' exchange meeting in Delhi. The ASK urges the Bangladesh government to make strong diplomatic efforts with India to stop the BSF killings on the border," he added.