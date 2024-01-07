AL candidate’s supporter stabbed dead in Munshiganj

AL candidate’s supporter stabbed dead in Munshiganj

The deceased, Zillur Rahman, 40, was a supporter of Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das of Munshiganj-3 constituency

Representational image.
Representational image.

A supporter of the Awami League candidate was stabbed to death allegedly by supporters of the independent candidate at Mirkadim under Munshiganj sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased, Zillur Rahman, 40, was a supporter of Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das of Munshiganj-3 constituency, the victim's daughter Moumita told the media.

She said her father was attacked by followers of independent candidate Faisal Biplab at around 9:45am.

She alleged that supporters of Faisal Biplab used to threaten Zillur Rahman over his support of Mrinal Kanti Das.

Munshiganj Police Super Aslam Khan told The Business Standard, "We are investigating the killing."

The body was sent to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue.

Mrinal Kanti Das was elected to parliament in 2014 with an AL ticket.

Polling in the 12th national elections began at 8am today and will continue until 4pm.

Munshiganj / 12th JS Polls

