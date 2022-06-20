Advance train ticket sale for Eid-ul-Azha from 1 July

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from 1 July on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The advance tickets of 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 July will be available on 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 July respectively, Dhakapost reports citing a railway ministry official.

Besides, the selling of return tickets will begin from 7 July. The tickets of 11, 12 and 13 July will be available on 7, 8 and 9 July while the advance tickets of 14 and 15 July will be sold on 11 July.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan will disclose details about the selling of advance train tickets in a media briefing on 22 June, said the railway ministry official.

Eid-ul-Adha, the 2nd largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated on 10 July, subject to the appearance of the moon.

