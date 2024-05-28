4,407 cattle markets to be set up in country: Home minister

UNB
28 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:33 pm

4,407 cattle markets to be set up in country: Home minister

Alongside the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), plainclothes policemen will also perform their duties at the cattle markets, he says

UNB
28 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:33 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal spoke to reporters after a meeting over preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, held at the Secretariat on 28 May. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal spoke to reporters after a meeting over preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, held at the Secretariat on 28 May. Photo: Collected

A total of 4,407 cattle markets will be set up across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (28 May).

"We have information that 4,407 cattle markets will be set up in the country and the number is likely to increase," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting over preparations for Eid-ul-Adha, held at the Secretariat.

Makeshift police camps will be set up in the cattle markets while watch towers, fake note identification machines and veterinary physicians will also be there, he said.

Alongside the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), plainclothes policemen will also perform their duties at the cattle markets, he added.

He also asked for cattle-laden vehicles to use the left side lane of the roads and refrain from the right side or middle points of roads.

All cattle-laden vehicles were asked to hang a banner of the designated cattle markets in front of the vehicle so that no one can forcibly take cattle on roads, he said.

Besides, the highway police will work in coordination with the district police to reduce traffic congestion on roads, highways and city areas during Eid-ul-Adha.

"Last year, we used drones to ease traffic congestion at important points and this year too, we will use drones to reduce traffic congestion. We are gradually increasing modern technology to reduce traffic congestion, including installing CCTV cameras on highways. Special arrangements will be made at the entrances of the capital," he said.

Speed guns will be used to control excessive speed on the highways to prevent accidents and legal action will be taken immediately against vehicles with excessive speed, he said.

Referring to excessive fares charged by homebound vehicles, the minister said fares will remain the same as last Eid and it will not increase.

All kinds of goods-laden vehicles except perishable goods and passenger vehicles will remain off three days before and after the Eid-ul-Adha, he said.

Garment owners have been asked to provide their workers' salaries for the month of May before Eid and a decision was taken to provide bonus before the Eid holidays, he added.

Security measures will be taken at Eid congregation places across the country, including National Eidgah Maidan and Solakia Maidan, he said.

Asaduzzaman also said the railway will introduce special cattle trains for transporting animals in the eastern and western regions.

Movement of bulkheads, passenger-laden speedboats and small size launches will not be allowed to move at night, he said.

