Day 1 of advance train ticket sales sees huge rush

Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected
Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected

The advance sale of train tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha kicked off today (2 June), with a significant rush from holidaymakers.

Like previous holidays, all tickets are being sold online this time.

Train tickets for the western region on 12 June went on sale at 8am this morning.

A large number of people hit the website of Shohoj, an online ticket partner of the Bangladesh Railway, to collect train tickets online from the early hours, according to officials of the ticket-selling platform. 

The initial initial rush led to the sale of approximately 14,000 tickets within the first hour.

In total, around 16,000 tickets are available for 64 trains in the western region. 

Today, advance rail tickets for the Eastern zone will become available for sale starting at 2pm.

This Eid, a total of 33,500 outbound tickets from Dhaka, including both intercity and special trains, will be available for sale each day.

Advance ticket booking for 13 June will commence on 3 June and 14 June on 4 June.

For 15 and 16 June, tickets will be available for purchase on 5 June and 6 June, respectively.
 

