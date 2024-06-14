Trade through Sonamasjid land port to remain closed for seven days for Eid-ul-Azha

Export-import between Bangladesh and India through Chapainawabganj's Sonamasjid land port will remain suspended for seven days beginning from Saturday on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on 17 June.

However, the movement of travellers through the land port will continue as usual.

Harun-or-Rashid, president of Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents Association, confirmed the matter.

The trade through the land port will resume from 22 June, he said, adding that India's Mahdipur Land Port Exporters Association was informed about the matter.