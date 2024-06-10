‘Zayed Khan’ priced at Tk15 lakh sparks excitement in Chandpur cattle market

With Eid-ul-Azha set to be celebrated on 17 June, the cattle markets in Chandpur district are buzzing with traders and sellers, eagerly preparing for the festive occasion.

The excitement is palpable as the district comes alive with the sights and sounds of bustling cattle markets.

Despite a reported shortage of 20,000 cattle, the District Livestock Department assures that the supply will meet the demand. According to Dr. Jotirmoy Bhoumik, the district livestock officer, most of the demand for sacrificial animals has been fulfilled from local farms.

A total of 61,489 sacrificial animals have been prepared across 3,269 cattle farms in the district, supplemented by cattle arriving from other parts of the country.

Amidst this lively backdrop, two bulls have stolen the spotlight. In Nathora village, in Hajiganj upazila, "Sultan," a majestic black bull weighing 800 kg, has become the talk of the town. Reared by Ali Ahmed, a local school teacher, Sultan has drawn crowds from far and wide. Ali is asking for Tk 8 lakh for this impressive specimen.

Equally captivating is "Raza," a black and white bull weighing 1,000 kg, from Rari Kandi village in North Matlab upazila. Owner Elias Dewan, a businessman, has nurtured Raza with a natural diet for several years. "It is impossible to bring Raza to the cattle market; no one can control him. I've been on guard all night. He was born on the farm about two and a half years ago from a Friesian breed cow," Elias shared. The daily feeding routine includes paddy husk, grass, pulse, maize flour, rice, oil cake, raw banana, carrot, apple, and other fruits, costing Tk 800 per day. Elias is also asking for Tk 8 lakh for Raza, who enjoys the comfort of two electric fans and twice-daily baths.

In Faridganj upazila, "Zayed Khan," another massive bull weighing 25-30 maunds, has been raised by Amir Hossain. Priced at Tk 15 lakh, Zayed Khan has been a four-year labor of love for Amir, who, like Elias, prefers to keep his prized bull away from the crowded markets.

At Shahrasti Agro and Dairy Farm, Shakhawat Hossain is showcasing "Live Weight," a bull weighing 25 maunds, along with 16 other cattle prepared for Eid-ul-Azha.

During a recent visit to Boro Pashur Haat in Sadar upazila and Bakila Bazar in Hajiganj upazila, this UNB correspondent observed the growing excitement as people flocked to the markets, checking prices and eyeing potential purchases. Leaseholders are optimistic, anticipating a surge in activity as the week progresses and cattle sales kick off in earnest from Sunday.