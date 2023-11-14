Action to be taken by listing illegal shopkeepers in Dhaka North markets: Mayor Atiqul

Action will be taken very soon against the illegal shopkeepers at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) markets, Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today.

"The fact is that there are many illegal shopkeepers along with legal shopkeepers in all the markets of DNCC including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur Town Hall market, Rayerbazar market. The illegal ones never want new modern buildings to be built," he said while inaugurating the reconstruction work of Mohammadpur Krishi Market and distributing donation cheques among the affected traders from a recent fire incident.

Atiqul Islam said, "I have directed the DNCC officials and councilors to make a list of illegal traders. Once the list is completed, action will be taken against them soon."

Legal traders, however, will not oppose the construction of new buildings, he added.

Mentioning that the condition of some markets including Karwan Bazar is very risky, the DNCC mayor said, "The walls of many markets have collapsed. Terrible accidents can occur anytime. Traders say even if an accident occurs, they will die but they won't leave the market. So who will take responsibility if the customers face losses?"

He said Smart Bangladesh needs smart and developed markets and such dilapidated markets cannot exist in Smart Bangladesh.

Mentioning that the reconstruction work of the Krishi market started today, the mayor directed the DNCC officials to ensure sustainable work of the building.

After the speech, the DNCC mayor handed over the cheques of donation to the affected traders and inaugurated the reconstruction work.

A cheque of Tk25,000 was given by the DNCC and Tk20,000 from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to each of the 412 affected businessmen.