Action against anyone spreading rumour about Bangabandhu Tunnel: Ctg divisional commissioner

Strict actions will be taken against anyone spreading rumours about the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, Chattogram's Divisional Commissioner Md Tofail Islam warned ahead of the tunnel's inauguration next month.

Built under the Karnaphuli River in the port city, the tunnel is slated to be inaugurated on 28 October.

"There may be false or negative propaganda about the tunnel. Everyone should be aware of this. Law and order forces will take action against any false or negative campaign," Tofail said during a preparatory meeting at Chattogram Circuit House on Tuesday (12 September).

"As children of this soil, it is our duty to brighten the image of this country abroad. Under no circumstances will we be involved in anything that has a negative impact. If someone takes part in such activities, there is law for them. Law and order forces will not hesitate to take action against anyone who spreads false propaganda," he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Bridges Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a rally at the Anwara end of the tunnel on the day of its inauguration.

Traffic inside the tunnel will be opened for all on the day after the inauguration, he added.

Md Monjur Hossain said, "There will be a guidance system for the public in the tunnel and there will be automatic guidance on eight radio channels.

Irrespective of the frequency, the direction will be automatically given as long as the vehicle remains in the tunnel."

"Directions have been given regarding which vehicles can and cannot operate in the tunnel. Toll rates are fixed. There are several recommendations from the police which we are considering," he added.

The work progress of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram is 98.5% so far.

The construction of the tunnel has already been completed with mechanical and electrical (electro mechanical) work going on.

A total of Tk10,689 crores are being spent on the construction works.