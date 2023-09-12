Action against anyone spreading rumour about Bangabandhu Tunnel: Ctg divisional commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Action against anyone spreading rumour about Bangabandhu Tunnel: Ctg divisional commissioner

Bangabandhu Tunnel is scheduled to be inaugurated on 28 October

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 02:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Strict actions will be taken against anyone spreading rumours about the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, Chattogram's Divisional Commissioner Md Tofail Islam warned ahead of the tunnel's inauguration next month.

Built under the Karnaphuli River in the port city, the tunnel is slated to be inaugurated on 28 October.

"There may be false or negative propaganda about the tunnel. Everyone should be aware of this. Law and order forces will take action against any false or negative campaign," Tofail said during a preparatory meeting at Chattogram Circuit House on Tuesday (12 September).

"As children of this soil, it is our duty to brighten the image of this country abroad. Under no circumstances will we be involved in anything that has a negative impact. If someone takes part in such activities, there is law for them. Law and order forces will not hesitate to take action against anyone who spreads false propaganda," he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Bridges Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a rally at the Anwara end of the tunnel on the day of its inauguration.

Traffic inside the tunnel will be opened for all on the day after the inauguration, he added.

Md Monjur Hossain said, "There will be a guidance system for the public in the tunnel and there will be automatic guidance on eight radio channels.

Irrespective of the frequency, the direction will be automatically given as long as the vehicle remains in the tunnel."

"Directions have been given regarding which vehicles can and cannot operate in the tunnel. Toll rates are fixed. There are several recommendations from the police which we are considering," he added.

The work progress of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram is 98.5% so far.

The construction of the tunnel has already been completed with mechanical and electrical (electro mechanical) work going on.

A total of Tk10,689 crores are being spent on the construction works.

Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel / propaganda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

24m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

59m | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

4h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories