Abdul Gaffar to be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard Saturday

Prominent journalist, columnist and writer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard on Saturday.

A Biman flight carrying his body is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka around 11am Saturday under full state management.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque will formally receive the body at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The body of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar and Dhaka University campus from 1pm to 3pm so that people from all walks of life can pay tributes to the writer.

A guard of honour will also be arranged followed by a namaz-e-janaza at the Dhaka University central mosque around 3:3pm.

His body will be taken to the Jatiya Press Club at 4pm where journalists will pay homage.

Around 5.30pm, he will be buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.

On May 19, Abdul Gaffar died of a heart attack at a hospital in London at the age of 88.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury is also famous for penning the lyrics to "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano", the widely celebrated song commemorating the Bengali Language Movement.

He was born in the village of Ulania, Mehendiganj, Barisal in 1934. He graduated from Dhaka University in 1959 and went to England in 1974.

Before moving to the United Kingdom, he worked as a journalist in different national newspapers in Dhaka.

During the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War, he worked for Joy Bangla, Jugantar and Anandabazar Patrika.

In the UK, Choudhury founded the newspaper Notun Din. He has written 35 books.

Some of his notable works are "Dan Pithe Shawkat", "Chandrodwiper Upakhyan", "Nam Na Jana Bhore", "Nil Jamuna", "Shesh Rajanir Chand", "Polashi Thekey Dhanmondi", "Bastobotar Nirikhey" among others.

He has received numerous awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1967, Ekushey Padak, Unesco literary Award, Bangabandhu Award, Shanghati Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, Sadhinota Padak in 2009.