Abdul Gaffar Choudhury passes away

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Prominent journalist, columnist and writer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury is no more.

He passed away in London on Wednesday (18 May) night while undergoing medical treatment, Ekushey Padak winning journalist Swadesh Roy told the media.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury penned the lyrics to "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano", the widely celebrated song commemorating the Bengali Language Movement.

He was born in the village of Ulania, Mehendiganj, Barisal in 1934. He graduated from Dhaka University in 1959 and went to England in 1974.

Before moving to the United Kingdom, he worked as a journalist in different national newspapers in Dhaka.

During the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War, he worked for Joy BanglaJugantar and Anandabazar Patrika.

In the UK, Choudhury founded the newspaper Notun Din. He has written 35 books. 

Some of his notable works are "Dan Pithe Shawkat", "Chandrodwiper Upakhyan", "Nam Na Jana Bhore", "Nil Jamuna", "Shesh Rajanir Chand", "Polashi Thekey Dhanmondi", "Bastobotar Nirikhey" among  others.

He has received numerous awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1967, Ekushey Padak, Unesco literary Award, Bangabandhu Award, Shanghati Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, Sadhinota Padak in 2009.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President Abdul Hamid and Speaker of the parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury have expressed their condolences over the passing away of Abdul Gaffar Choudhury.

