Abdul Gaffar Choudhury’s body to reach Dhaka on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 08:35 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The body of prominent journalist, columnist and writer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday under full state management.

Abdul Gaffar Choudhury is also famous for penning the lyrics to "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano", the widely celebrated song commemorating the Bengali Language Movement.

Biman Bangladesh will conduct the flight to bring his body to Dhaka.

In this regard, Saida Muna Tasneem, high commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom, said, "According to the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK has made arrangements for transporting legendary composer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury's body to Dhaka.

"We hope that, if all goes well, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart from London's Heathrow Airport on Friday evening and reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday at noon Bangladesh time. Arrangements have also been made to send family members of the late Abdul Gaffar Choudhury to Dhaka on the same flight."

He was born in the village of Ulania, Mehendiganj, Barisal in 1934. He graduated from Dhaka University in 1959 and went to England in 1974.

Before moving to the United Kingdom, he worked as a journalist in different national newspapers in Dhaka.

During the 1971 Bangladeshi Liberation War, he worked for Joy Bangla, Jugantar and Anandabazar Patrika.

In the UK, Choudhury founded the newspaper Notun Din. He has written 35 books. 

Some of his notable works are "Dan Pithe Shawkat", "Chandrodwiper Upakhyan", "Nam Na Jana Bhore", "Nil Jamuna", "Shesh Rajanir Chand", "Polashi Thekey Dhanmondi", "Bastobotar Nirikhey" among  others.

He has received numerous awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1967, Ekushey Padak, Unesco literary Award, Bangabandhu Award, Shanghati Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, Sadhinota Padak in 2009.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

