89% of cabinet’s decisions implemented till June 2022

Some 89.51% of decisions taken by the Cabinet from January 2019 to June 2022, have been implemented, while the implementation of the remaining 10.49% is underway.

The Cabinet took a total of 810 decisions during the period. Of them, 725 have already been implemented and the implementation of 85 others is underway, according to a report placed at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (25 July).

Some 252 decisions (97.67%) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 242 ones (96.41%) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed, 151 ones (83.89%) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented and 80 decisions (66.12%) out of 121 decisions taken in 2022 (till June) were executed.

The ministries were asked to categorise ongoing projects into three parts (A,B,C).

The projects under A category will be allowed to spend 100% fund, B category 75% fund and C category projects will remain suspended for the time being.

The cabinet has also asked all the ministries to stop all unnecessary procurement, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.

The Cabinet also passed the Village Courts Act 2022 (amendment) today.

The village court members will solve each case within 15 days instead of the existing provision of 30 days.

The court can impose a fine of maximum Tk3 lakh instead of the existing Tk75,000.

