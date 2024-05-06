Cabinet okays draft agreement for direct flight operations with Uzbekistan

The Cabinet today cleared a draft bilateral air services agreement to restore direct flight operation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan after two decades.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

"Under the agreement, direct flight operations will be introduced with Uzbekistan," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.

He said flight operations between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan were first introduced under an agreement in 1993, but the operation was stopped in 2005.

Since Uzbekistan recently expressed interest in restoration of air connectivity, the draft agreement has been framed and placed for the Cabinet's approval, he added.

Besides, the Cultural Affairs Ministry placed the draft of Antiquities Law 2024 in the meeting, but the Cabinet asked the ministry to raise it again after bringing some changes in the proposed law framed in Bengali version.

"So, the draft law was withdrawn," said Mahbub Hossain.