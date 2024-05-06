Cabinet okays draft agreement for direct flight operations with Uzbekistan

Aviation

UNB
06 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:02 pm

Related News

Cabinet okays draft agreement for direct flight operations with Uzbekistan

UNB
06 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:02 pm
Cabinet okays draft agreement for direct flight operations with Uzbekistan

The Cabinet today cleared a draft bilateral air services agreement to restore direct flight operation between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan after two decades.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

"Under the agreement, direct flight operations will be introduced with Uzbekistan," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said flight operations between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan were first introduced under an agreement in 1993, but the operation was stopped in 2005. 

Since Uzbekistan recently expressed interest in restoration of air connectivity, the draft agreement has been framed and placed for the Cabinet's approval, he added.

Besides, the Cultural Affairs Ministry placed the draft of Antiquities Law 2024 in the meeting, but the Cabinet asked the ministry to raise it again after bringing some changes in the proposed law framed in Bengali version. 

"So, the draft law was withdrawn," said Mahbub Hossain. 

Top News

Uzbekistan / Flight / Cabinet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

12h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

1h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

39m | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

5h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

5h | Videos