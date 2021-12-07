8 Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers

A document of the Pandora Papers was released on Monday night (Bangladesh time) where eight Bangladeshis were named.

All eight of them own companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

Pandora Papers is created by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to expose the offshore secrets of wealthy elites.

The new list contains the names of 7 lakh 40 thousand individuals and organisations.

The Bangladeshis whose names were found on the Pandora Papers also have identities of other countries as well. The countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Argentina.

However, it cannot be said for certain that whoever's name appears on the Pandora Papers is involved in any illegal activity, even the journalists who leaked the document said so.

Nihad Kabir is one of the Bangladeshis named in the second phase of Pandora Papers.

The documents show her address in Bangladesh as a house on Indira Road in Dhaka.

She is thought to be the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Nihad Kabir has set up a company in the British Virgin Islands named Capital Fair Holding Limited. The company was registered on 8 August, 2008.

Islam Manjurul is another Bangladeshi named in Pandora Papers. He also owns a company in the British Virgin Islands named Oriental Agricultural Chemical Company.

He used an address in Gulshan, Bangladesh, as well as a UK identity.

Others named are Saidul Huda Chowdhury, Anita Rani Bhowmik, Sakina Mirali, Mohammad Bhai, Walter Prahmad and Daniel Ernesto Ayubatti.

Among them Saidul Huda, Sakina and Mohammad Bhai have cited Gulshan addresses while Anita Rani gave an address of Chawkbazar.

Saidul owns a company named Beben International, Anita owns Enterprise Holdings Limited, Sakina owns Moon Wrecker Services Corporation, Mohammad Bhai owns 1936 Holdings Limited, Prahmad owns Slint Link Enterprise Limited and Daniel owns Cudel Limited.

Earlier, in a document published by the Pandora papers in the first phase, the name of a Bangladeshi businessman Abdul Awal Mintu was mentioned along with a businessman from Nepal.

ICIJ did not disclose the data of Pandora Papers publicly but exchanged it with the stakeholders.

Pandora Papers is a compilation of about 12 million documents published by ICIJ.

The documents include information about money laundering, tax evasion and secret assets of rich people, politicians and powerful people from different countries of the world.

More than 600 journalists from 117 countries collected the documents over a several months.