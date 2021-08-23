6 dengue dedicated hospitals announced

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:04 pm

6 dengue dedicated hospitals announced

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced the names of six hospitals from all over the country dedicated to treating dengue.

These hospitals are Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, Railway General Hospital, Aminbazar 20 bed Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital, Kamrangirchar 31 bed hospital.  

A survey of the DGHS published on Sunday said that the capital's Basabo and Goran areas have the highest prevalence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a carrier of dengue fever.

The aforesaid areas have the highest Breteau Index (BI) of 73.3, followed by the Elephant Road and Science Laboratory neighbourhoods (66.7).

The Monsoon Aedes Survey 2021 found that 11 areas in Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations are at risk of increased dengue outbreaks compared to other parts of the city.
 

