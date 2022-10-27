5th grader crushed under train wheels in city

A fifth-grade student was crushed under the wheels of a train in the capital when he was on his way to school this morning.

The deceased was identified as Zunayed Bugdadi, 12, son of Ataur Rahman Jewel from Matlab Uttar upazila in Chandpur.

The incident took place at around 8.30am on Thursday at the Nakhalpara Railgate area in Dhaka, confirmed Md Mahmud Khan, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Tejgaon zone).

"The victim was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after he was rescued in a critical condition," Mahmud Khan told The Business Standard.

Later, the boy died around 11.15am while undergoing treatment.

Zunayed Bugdadi, the eldest of two siblings, used to live with his parents in the capital's East Nakhalpara, Tejgaon.