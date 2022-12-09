5,763 including BNP men arrested since 1 Dec: Police

At least 5,763 people including BNP leaders, activists have been arrested in separate nationwide drives since 1 December.

According to police headquarters data, 5,763 people including BNP men arrested from across the country as of today in the drive.

The police said the initiative has been taken focusing on some important festive days in December including the Victory Day.

Earlier on 1 December, Assistant Inspector General of Police Manjur Rahman said the special operation was initiated as part of a regular practice.

In a letter signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters (Additional DIG) by Hasanuzzaman, it was stated that the special operation is being conducted considering the recent incident where two militants were snatched from police custody in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM Court), along with the ongoing operation to ensure safe and undisturbed celebrations of Victory Day, Christmas and New Year's eve.