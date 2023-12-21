5-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

5-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Ctg

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:32 pm
Representational Illustration: Collected
Representational Illustration: Collected

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found two days after he had gone missing in Chattogram's Banshkhali.

Locals found Tahmid's body floating in a pond on Thursday near his home in the Puichuri Union.

Tahmid's uncle, Amranul Haque Imran, vice chairman of Banshkhali Upazila Parishad, said he had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think he was killed and dumped in the pond last night," he said. 

Commenting on the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banskhali police station Tofail Ahmed said the body was recovered and sent to the Chittagong Medical College morgue for a post-mortem examination. 

"We are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and are actively working to determine the cause of Tahmid's death," he added.

Top News

CTG / child / missing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

2h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

6h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

10h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

49m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

34m | TBS Programs
Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

1h | TBS Stories
Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

2h | TBS World