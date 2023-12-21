5-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Ctg

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found two days after he had gone missing in Chattogram's Banshkhali.

Locals found Tahmid's body floating in a pond on Thursday near his home in the Puichuri Union.

Tahmid's uncle, Amranul Haque Imran, vice chairman of Banshkhali Upazila Parishad, said he had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think he was killed and dumped in the pond last night," he said.

Commenting on the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banskhali police station Tofail Ahmed said the body was recovered and sent to the Chittagong Medical College morgue for a post-mortem examination.

"We are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and are actively working to determine the cause of Tahmid's death," he added.