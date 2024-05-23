5 public university teachers to get PhD fellowship in Canada

A total of five teachers from public universities in Bangladesh will get the opportunity to do PhD every year under a fellowship at the famous McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The cost of this fellowship will be borne jointly by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and McGill University, a press release said today.

UGC and McGill University have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce an international joint PhD fellowship programme, the release added.

Under the MoU, McGill-UGC fellows will be paid approximately 25,900 Canadian dollars per year by UGC for health and living insurance, food, accommodation and salary assistance.

Besides, UGC will carry the cost of round trip airfare of each fellow.

On the other hand, the McGill University authorities will bear the cost of about 20,214 Canadian dollars per student each year for full tuition fees and ancillary costs.

A fellow /student can avail the aforesaid facilities for maximum four years, the MoU mentioned.