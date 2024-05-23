5 public university teachers to get PhD fellowship in Canada

Bangladesh

BSS
23 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 06:21 pm

Related News

5 public university teachers to get PhD fellowship in Canada

The cost of this fellowship will be borne jointly by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and McGill University, a press release said today.

BSS
23 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 06:21 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A total of five teachers from public universities in Bangladesh will get the opportunity to do PhD every year under a fellowship at the famous McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The cost of this fellowship will be borne jointly by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and McGill University, a press release said today.

UGC and McGill University have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce an international joint PhD fellowship programme, the release added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the MoU, McGill-UGC fellows will be paid approximately 25,900 Canadian dollars per year by UGC for health and living insurance, food, accommodation and salary assistance.

Besides, UGC will carry the cost of round trip airfare of each fellow.

On the other hand, the McGill University authorities will bear the cost of about 20,214 Canadian dollars per student each year for full tuition fees and ancillary costs.

A fellow /student can avail the aforesaid facilities for maximum four years, the MoU mentioned.

 

UGC / PhD fellowship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

3h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

1h | Videos

Owner arrested; LPL terminated contract with Dambulla Thunders

2h | Videos
The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

3h | Videos
How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

4h | Videos