5 cops stabbed by mugger in Dhaka

Five cops have been hospitalised after being brutally stabbed by a mugger at a police station in the Fulbaria area of Dhaka, officials said on Thursday.

The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam, and Constables -- Nazrul Islam, Sajeeb and Shafiqul.

They are being treated at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Constable Nazrul's condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.

"We detained two muggers -- Emon, 22, and Jewel, 23 -- from the city's Fulbaria area on Wednesday night. While frisking them at the gate of Bangshal police station, Emon whiffed out a knife and stabbed the five indiscriminately," said SI Mosarraf Hussain.

