5 cops stabbed by mugger in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
24 March, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 03:01 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Five cops have been hospitalised after being brutally stabbed by a mugger at a police station in the Fulbaria area of Dhaka, officials said on Thursday.

The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam, and Constables -- Nazrul Islam, Sajeeb and Shafiqul. 

They are being treated at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Constable Nazrul's condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.

"We detained two muggers -- Emon, 22, and Jewel, 23 -- from the city's Fulbaria area on Wednesday night. While frisking them at the gate of Bangshal police station, Emon whiffed out a knife and stabbed the five indiscriminately," said SI Mosarraf Hussain.

They were all rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where Nazrul is currently battling for his life, the officer said.

