3 cops hurt in crude bomb blast in Bogura's Gabtoli

Bangladesh

UNB
13 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:24 pm

Three police officers were injured in a crude bomb blast in Bogura’s Gabtoli upazila on 13 December. Photo: Collected
Three police officers were injured in a crude bomb blast in Bogura’s Gabtoli upazila on 13 December. Photo: Collected

Three police officers were injured in a crude bomb blast in Bogura's Gabtoli upazila on Wednesday, the last day of the 36-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat.

Police also recovered two unexploded crude bombs from the spot.

The injured are SI Abdul Kuddus, SI Enamul Haque and ASI Joydeb Saha. 

They were admitted to the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gabtoli Model police station, said, "A crude bomb exploded near the policemen who were on duty during the blockade after a procession led by BNP men passed Tinmatha intersection of the upazila sadar around 2pm today."

"No one was arrested in connection with the incident," said OC Azad.

BNP's Gabtoli unit President Saiful Islam accused the Awami League of carrying out the attack.

 

Cops / injured / blockade / Bogura

Comments

