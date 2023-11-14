Driver of civil aviation authority stabbed to death in Dhaka's Kawla

A driver of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) was stabbed to death while mugging in Dhaka's Kawla area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The deceased was identified as Arman Ali (26) of Dhanarpar village in Phulchari upazila of Gaibandha.

The incident happened on Monday evening. Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, confirmed the matter.

His colleague Zahidul Islam said Arman used to live in the civil aviation quarters.

"He (Arman) was returning home from work in the afternoon when a group of muggers stopped him near the Kawla railway crossing and tried to snatch his mobile phone," said Zahidul.

"At one point, the muggers stabbed him in the stomach and in the back," he added.

Arman went to the local Ar-Raha Hospital on his own with serious injuries.

"When we heard the news, we went to the hospital. From there, Arman was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital and then to DMCH," added Zahidul.

Arman was brought to the Emergency Department of DMCH, where doctors declared him dead at 8:10 pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, and the matter has been reported to the concerned police station, he added.