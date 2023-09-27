Youth stabbed to death in Uttara

Suspected muggers stabbed a youth to death and critically wounded his brother in the capital's Uttara on Wednesday past midnight.

The elder brother Delwar Hossain was declared dead after he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, said Uttara Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin.

The incident took place at Uttara Sector-7 at about 3:00am. The deceased's father has filed a case in this connection. Police primarily suspect it to be a mugging incident, but can confirm only after nabbing the assailants, Salahuddin said.

The injured victim Anwar told police that he tried to catch the muggers after they stabbed his brother, but the attackers stabbed him too while fleeing. The two brothers were taking their parents to the family's ancestral home in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh on a pickup van, said Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station.

On the way, a group of muggers intercepted the vehicle and snatched their mobile phones and money. As the two brothers chased them, the criminals stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving Delwar dead on the spot.

Their parents were in the front seat of the pick-up van.

Delwar's body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College's morgue, while Anwar was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"We are investigating the details of the incident and trying to arrest the culprits," said Masud Alam.

Aleya Begum, the elder sister of the victims, said their parents used to live with Anwar, a carpenter, in the capital's Demra area. Due to unaffordable living costs in the capital, their parents were returning to village, Aleya said.