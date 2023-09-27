Youth stabbed to death in Uttara

Crime

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

Youth stabbed to death in Uttara

Police are treating it as a mugging incident

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 08:22 pm
Youth stabbed to death in Uttara

Suspected muggers stabbed a youth to death and critically wounded his brother in the capital's Uttara on Wednesday past midnight.

The elder brother Delwar Hossain was declared dead after he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, said Uttara Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin.

The incident took place at Uttara Sector-7 at about 3:00am. The deceased's father has filed a case in this connection. Police primarily suspect it to be a mugging incident, but can confirm only after nabbing the assailants, Salahuddin said.

The injured victim Anwar told police that he tried to catch the muggers after they stabbed his brother, but the attackers stabbed him too while fleeing. The two brothers were taking their parents to the family's ancestral home in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh on a pickup van, said Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station.

On the way, a group of muggers intercepted the vehicle and snatched their mobile phones and money. As the two brothers chased them, the criminals stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving Delwar dead on the spot.

Their parents were in the front seat of the pick-up van.

Delwar's body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College's morgue, while Anwar was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"We are investigating the details of the incident and trying to arrest the culprits," said Masud Alam.

Aleya Begum, the elder sister of the victims, said their parents used to live with Anwar, a carpenter, in the capital's Demra area. Due to unaffordable living costs in the capital, their parents were returning to village, Aleya said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Uttara / stabbed / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy