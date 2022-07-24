4 killed, 20 injured as train hits bus carrying RMG workers in Gazipur

At least four people were killed and 20 others injured when a train hit a bus carrying garment workers on a level crossing in Gazipur's Sreepur on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Priya, an RMG worker.

"Netrakona-bound Balaka Express train from Dhaka hit the bus carrying RMG workers on Maijhpara railway level crossing around 7:05am while it was passing level crossing. The bus is reportedly owned by Zaman Fashion Limited of Sreepur," Sreepur Railway Station Master Harun-ur-Rashid told The Business Standard.

"A worker named Priya was killed on the spot. Two dead bodies were recovered from the front of the train's engine. It is believed that these two were sitting in front of the train.

"Their bodies (those who were sitting in front of the train) have been kept at the Gafargao railway station in Mymensingh. Another victim died on his way to a local hospital. Total six of the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital," said Gazipur Railway police In-Charge Md Shahidullah.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anisur Rahman has visited the spot of the incident.

He said, "A probe body will be formed to investigate the accident."

