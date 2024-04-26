Heat wave sweeping over country

Very severe heat wave is sweeping over the northwestern districts and a severe heat wave is sweeping over part of Khulna division and several northern districts.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division and other parts of the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

"Very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Jashore and severe heat wave is sweeping over rest part of the Khulna division and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Bagura, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue," it said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 42.4 degree Celsius at Jashore and today's minimum temperature 20.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 06.24 pm today and rises at 05.28 am tomorrow in the capital.