4 killed, 10 injured in Tangail road accident 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:58 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus hit a parked sand-laden truck on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway.

The accident took place at the Dula area under Mirzapur upazila on Saturday morning, Gorai highway police SI Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to the media.

He said that a passenger bus of Binimoy Paribahan hit a truck parked on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway leaving four passengers of the bus dead and 10 others injured. 

However, the identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately.

According to locals, a passenger bus rammed the back of the Dhaka-bound sand-laden truck which was parked on the side of the highway leaving four people dead and several others injured. 

"Traffic was halted after the accident causing a huge tailback on the highway. This added to the woes of the people returning to Dhaka after Eid holidays. 

"Bodies of the deceased have been recovered. The vehicles involved in the accident have been removed from the highway. The traffic situation is now normal," said Gorai highway police station OC Molla Tutul. 
 

Tangail / road accident

