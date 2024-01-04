512 killed in road accidents in December: Road Safety Foundation

A total of 512 have been killed in 517 road accidents across the country in December, according to data compiled by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF). The accidents also left 793 people injured.

In November, the number of casualties from road accidents was 467. Among the deceased, 53 were women and 66 were children.

RSF prepared the December report based on data from 9 national dailies, 7 online news portals and electronic media.

The report states 201 people died in 213 motorcycle accidents in December - which is 39.25% of the total deaths.

During this time 17 people were killed, 14 injured and 11 missing in 9 boat accidents.

According to the vehicle-wise statistics of casualties in the accidents,

Meanwhile, 9 bus passengers were killed in road accidents - which is 1.75% of the total deaths.

According to RSF monitoring and analysis, 162 (31.33%) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 238 (46.03%) on regional roads, 77 (14.89%) on rural roads, 37 (7.15%) on city roads and 3 (0.58%) occurred in other locations.

Of the accidents, 116 (22.43%) were head-on collisions, 237 occurred as the vehicle (45.84%) lost control, 111 (21.47%) pedestrians were hit by vehicles, 42 accidents (8.12%) occurred because of being rammed from behind and 11 (2. 12%) accidents occurred due to other causes.

The number of vehicles involved in the accident is 834.

A total of 84 buses were involved in road accidents in December, 121 trucks, 19 covered-vans, 28 pick-up vans, 11 tractors, 16 microbus and 17 cars; the rest were other vehicles.