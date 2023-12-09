Road accidents in November claims 467 lives in Bangladesh: Road Safety Foundation

In the aftermath of the accident, locals gather to inspect the crashed truck. File Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh witnessed 541 road accidents in November, resulting in 467 deaths and leaving 672 injured, according to data compiled by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the deceased, 53 were women and 66 were children.

Motorcycle accidents proved to be the most fatal, claiming 181 lives, representing 38.75% of the total deaths.

106 pedestrians lost their lives, comprising 22.69% of the overall fatalities.

The toll extended to 68 deaths among drivers and assistants, accounting for 14.56% of the casualties.

Furthermore, maritime accidents resulted in 5 deaths and 3 injuries, while railway mishaps accounted for 19 deaths and 16 injuries.

Dhaka Division takes the lead in road accidents, accounting for 25.50% of incidents, with an equally distressing 25.48% in fatalities.

Tragically, within Dhaka city alone, 26 reported accidents claimed 20 lives and left 31 injured.

Meanwhile, Chattogram emerges with the highest accident count among districts, tallying 38 incidents resulting in 49 fatalities.

Sylhet Division, however, experienced the lowest incidents, with 21 accidents and 16 casualties, emphasising the regional disparities in road safety.

According to the release, 34.56% occurred on national highways, 42.88% on regional roads, 14.97% on rural roads, and 6.09% on urban roads, with a further 1.47% transpiring in other locations.

The nature of these accidents varied considerably, with 14.97% resulting from head-on collisions, 46.95% due to loss of control, 19.40% involving pedestrians being hit or run over, 16.63% from rear-end collisions, and 2.03% stemming from other causes.

Analysing the vehicles involved, it was revealed that a significant portion of accidents—29.64%—involved trucks, covered vans, pickups, tractors, trailers, lorries, drum trucks, police vans, oxygen carriers, and harvesters.

Motorcycles accounted for 26.50%, while three-wheelers accounted for 17.46%. Passenger buses accounted for 10.42% of the incidents, while microbuses, private cars, ambulances, and jeeps (Pajero) collectively contributed to 5.40% of the accidents.

Moreover, locally made vehicles contributed to 4.27% of the accidents, while bicycles, pedal rickshaws, and rickshaw vans were involved in 4.14% of the incidents.

In total, 796 vehicles were involved in these accidents.