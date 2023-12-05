Road accidents claimed 475 lives in November: Jatri Kalyan Samity

05 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 06:27 pm

31 people were killed and 25 others injured in 23 railway accidents while five people were killed in six waterway accidents

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

As many as 475 people died and 605 others injured in 566 road accidents across the country in the month of November, according to the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, 31 people were killed and 25 others injured in 23 railway accidents while five people were killed in six waterway accidents, it said in a report.

The report was published on Tuesday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media, and a press release in this regard signed by the association's general secretary.

A total of 503 people were killed and 630 others injured in 603 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Besides, 173 people died and 85 others were injured in 147 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 25.97% of the total accidents and 30.56 % of the total fatalities.

Dhaka witnessed 183 road accidents with 115 fatalities and 138 injuries while Sylhet witnessed the lowest 22 road accidents with 16 deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents in November, four were members of law enforcement agencies,106 were drivers, 45 pedestrians, 13 transport workers, 36 students, three teachers, 51 women, 32 children, two journalists, one freedom fighter, one lawyer, two engineers, two physicians and seven activists of different political parties.

Among those vehicles involved in the accidents were 34.62 percent buses, 27.44 percent pick-up vans,, covered vans and lorries, 5.32 percent private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 6.52 percent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 20.79 percent motorbikes, 14.58 percent battery-run human haulers and 5.56 percent three-wheeler vehicles, said the report.

Of the accidents, 42.57 percent occurred on national highways, 19.74 on regional roads and 21.55 percent on roads. Besides, 13.04 percent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 2.65 in Chattogram and 0.35 percent on rail tracks, it added.

The association blamed reckless driving, plying of motorbike, three-wheelers on highways, lack of street lights, road marking or road sign, development of cracks and holes on highways during rainy season, movement of unfit vehicles, violation of traffic rules, unskilled drivers and helpers, collecting tolls and poor traffic management for the accidents and deaths.

