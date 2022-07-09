3 killed as bus hits motorcycle in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 04:11 pm

Three people including a local journalist were killed as a bus rammed into a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Daudkandi today.

The deceased are Rasel Prodhan, 25, Md Sharif, 24 and Tafsir, 17, all hailed from Eliotganj north union parishad. Rasel Prodhan worked as Daudkandi upazila correspondent of the local daily Samajkantha in Cumilla.

The accident took place around 11am at the upazila's Jinglatoli area, Daudkandi Highway police station Sub-Inspector Md Salauddin confirmed.

According to locals, a Dhaka-bound bus lost control over the wheel while trying to save a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. In its effort to save the two-wheeler, the bus skidded off the road while crushing the three motorcycle riders under its wheels.

Police seized the bus and brought it to the Daudkandi Highway police station.
 

