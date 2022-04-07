3 killed, 20 injured as 4 vehicles collide in Sylhet

Bangladesh

UNB
07 April, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:30 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

Total three people were killed and 20 more were injured as a motorcycle, a bus and two three-wheelers collided in a pile-up near Haripur Bazar in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased are -- motorcycle rider Ataur Rahman Sunny, 30, and three-wheeler passengers Rokon Uddin, 45, and Tahmid Tasin, 10.

According to the police, all bus passengers suffered injuries following the accident.

According to passengers of the bus, the accident occurred at around 4:30pm yesterday (6 April).

The bus was heading to Jaflong from Sylhet, when suddenly a motorbike appeared in front, crossing a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. It was too late to avoid a catastrophe, and once things settled down a bit, a second three-wheeler was found caught up in the crash as well.

Jaintapur Police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Dastagir Ahmed confirmed that three people were killed in the accident. The bodies were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Morgue for autopsy.

He said the bus, motorcycle and two battery-powered three-wheelers have been handed over to the highway police.

However, the driver and helper of the bus managed to escape.

