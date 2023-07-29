3 Gonotontro Moncho leaders detained; police, Chhatra League not allowing sit-in

Three leaders of the Gonotontro Moncho have been detained near the Gabtoli Mazar road when they went to join the pre-announced sit-in programme on Saturday (29 July).

The police and baton holders of the Chhartra league are not allowing Gonotontro Moncho activists to gather in the area.

The detainees are Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of the Bhasani Anusari Parishadat, Yusuf Selim, and Abdur Razzak from Nagorik Oikko, according to Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Gono Songhoti Andolon.

Earlier on 28 July, Gonotontro Moncho announced sit-in programmes at all entry points to Dhaka city to press home their one-point movement demanding the government's resignation, the establishment of an interim government and revising the constitution to build a democratic state.