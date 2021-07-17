21 Rohingyas from India detained in Sylhet

Bangladesh

17 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 02:45 pm

21 Rohingyas from India detained in Sylhet

17 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police today detained 21 Rohingyas in Moulvibazar town for illegally entering Bangladesh from India.

They entered Bangladesh through the Prithimpasha border area of Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

The Rohingyas were apprehended from the city's bus stand area at around 10:30am. Their names and identities were not immediately available.

Moulvibazar Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ziaur Rahman Zia said they were preparing to go to Cox's Bazar.

The detainees entered India at different times starting from 2014 but did not find shelter there and entered Bangladesh in the hope of safe stay.

"We are interrogating them. Details will be known after the interrogation. Some of them are children," Zia said.

