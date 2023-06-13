Chinese, Indians make up bulk of 20,988 foreigners working in Bangladesh legally: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said some 20,988 foreign citizens are now working at different organisations in Bangladesh.



"Some 20,988 foreign citizens from nearly 115 countries across the world are now working at different development projects, industries, NGOs, INGos and different organisations with legal work permit," said the minister.

The minister said this while responding to a star-marked question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Mamunur Rashid Kiron of Noakhali-3 in the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.



Of the working foreign citizens, he said 6,075 are Chinese, 5,876 are Indian, 2,468 Russian, 1,246 Sri Lankan, 924 South Korean, 557 Japanese, 416 Pakistani, 460 Pilipino, 399 Thai, 378 Belarusian, 269 Kazak, 168 Americans, 139 Korean, 123 Malaysian and 108 are Indonesian.

They are working in Bangladesh with their legal work permits and visas, the minister told the parliament.