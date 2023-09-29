2 Rohingyas detained with 10,000 yaba pills in Savar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

2 Rohingyas detained with 10,000 yaba pills in Savar

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:28 pm
2 Rohingyas detained with 10,000 yaba pills in Savar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained two Rohingyas impersonating as hijras along with 10,300 yaba pills in Savar.

A team of RAB-4 arrested them from Savar New Market area on Friday (29 September) morning, RAB said in a press release.

The detainees are Rafiq, 18, and Mamunur, 23, who are residents of two different Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

According to RAB, Rafiq and Mamunur identified themselves as Kajal Hijra and Porimoni Hijra and had been peddling Yaba for a long time.

Both of them have admitted to be Rohingya in the initial interrogation, RAB said.

Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Chandra Saha said RAB handed over the detainees to the police and filed a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act.

Savar / Yaba / Rohingya / detained / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

58m | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

43m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today