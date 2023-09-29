2 Rohingyas detained with 10,000 yaba pills in Savar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained two Rohingyas impersonating as hijras along with 10,300 yaba pills in Savar.

A team of RAB-4 arrested them from Savar New Market area on Friday (29 September) morning, RAB said in a press release.

The detainees are Rafiq, 18, and Mamunur, 23, who are residents of two different Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

According to RAB, Rafiq and Mamunur identified themselves as Kajal Hijra and Porimoni Hijra and had been peddling Yaba for a long time.

Both of them have admitted to be Rohingya in the initial interrogation, RAB said.

Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Chandra Saha said RAB handed over the detainees to the police and filed a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act.