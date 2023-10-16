2 poultry feed firms fined Tk4 lakh in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:49 pm

2 poultry feed firms fined Tk4 lakh in Ctg

A mobile court fined two feed factories in Chittagong Tk4 lakh on charge of mixing tannery waste, which contains chromium, with fish and poultry feed.

Ashu Das, owner of Messers Aditya Traders, and Md Noor Abshar, owner of Noor Enterprise, was fined Tk 2 lakh each. 

Prateek Datta, executive magistrate representing the Chattogram district administration, led the mobile court drive.

During the drive, a total of 150 sacks filled with tannery waste containing chromium were confiscated from Aditya Traders, and 33 sacks of shrimp powder also containing chromium were seized from M/s Noor Enterprises. The waste from these tanneries had been illicitly mixed with fish and poultry feed. 

The confiscated goods were publicly destroyed.

Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said, "If these chromium-mixed fish and animal feeds find their way into the human body via fish and poultry consumption, it could lead to a range of complicated diseases, including cancer."

Mobile court operations against these unscrupulous traders will continue, he added.
 

