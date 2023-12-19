2 more bodies recovered in Munshiganj trawler capsize

The bodies of two persons, who went missing after a trawler capsize in Munshiganj's Tongibari, have been recovered, taking the death toll to four.

The recovered bodies were identified as Harunur Rashid, a member of Malkhanagar Union Parishad of Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan Upazila and Mahfuzur Rahman from the capital's Dhanmondi.

Locals spotted the two bodies floating near the accident site and informed the police on Tuesday morning around 7am, confirmed Hasnat Zaman, in-charge of Char Abdullah Naval police outpost.

He said police recovered the bodies and the process of handing them over to the relatives is underway.

The incident occurred on the evening of 16 December when a trawler carrying 40-50 passengers departed from Hasail Char in Munshiganj for Hasail Ghat. Meanwhile, the bulkhead named Dakshin Dashani was going towards the main river through the tributaries of Padma to fetch sand from Chandpur.

The tragedy unfolded around 6:30pm as the bulkhead collided with the trawler. Later, the bodies of Faiza Akhter, 6, daughter of Md Faruk from Kashipur area of Fatullah thana in Narayanganj and Shifa, 15, daughter of Nazrul Byapari of Mandra area of Panchgaon union in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila were recovered.

Driver of the capsized trawler, Abdullah, later filed a case against five people including bulkhead owner Md Nurul Islam on Sunday night, following which Naval police searched the bulkhead and arrested three workers in the same night.