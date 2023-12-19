2 more bodies recovered in Munshiganj trawler capsize

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:03 am

Related News

2 more bodies recovered in Munshiganj trawler capsize

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 11:03 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The bodies of two persons, who went missing after a trawler capsize in Munshiganj's Tongibari, have been recovered, taking the death toll to four.

The recovered bodies were identified as Harunur Rashid, a member of Malkhanagar Union Parishad of Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan Upazila and Mahfuzur Rahman from the capital's Dhanmondi.

Locals spotted the two bodies floating near the accident site and informed the police on Tuesday morning around 7am, confirmed Hasnat Zaman, in-charge of Char Abdullah Naval police outpost.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said police recovered the bodies and the process of handing them over to the relatives is underway.

The incident occurred on the evening of 16 December when a trawler carrying 40-50 passengers departed from Hasail Char in Munshiganj for Hasail Ghat. Meanwhile, the bulkhead named Dakshin Dashani was going towards the main river through the tributaries of Padma to fetch sand from Chandpur.

The tragedy unfolded around 6:30pm as the bulkhead collided with the trawler.  Later, the bodies of Faiza Akhter, 6, daughter of Md Faruk from Kashipur area of Fatullah thana in Narayanganj and Shifa, 15, daughter of Nazrul Byapari of Mandra area of Panchgaon union in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila were recovered.

Driver of the capsized trawler, Abdullah, later filed a case against five people including bulkhead owner Md Nurul Islam on Sunday night, following which Naval police searched the bulkhead and arrested three workers in the same night.

Top News

trawler capsize / death / Naval police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

1h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

2h | Panorama
Abdullah Hil Rakib. Illustration: TBS

Could COP28 bring hope for Bangladesh's RMG industry?

2h | Panorama
The Honda CR-V Turbo is a bold-looking SUV designed to serve both city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

14h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

16h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

15h | TBS World