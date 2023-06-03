2 killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

Two people have been killed after a Dhaka-bound train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at a rail crossing in Jailkhanabari area under Cumilla Sadar (south) Upazila.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Laksam Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Uddin said Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express train from Chattogram hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw as soon as it got on the rail crossing around 4pm Saturday (3 June).

Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, he added.

"The initial information suggests that the deceased individuals are a father and son, and we are currently working on identifying them," stated the OC.

He also mentioned that the railway crossing was illegal, hence there were no gates or a gateman present at the site.

