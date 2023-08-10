Father, 2 sons die after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning septic tank in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 10:25 am
10 August, 2023, 02:02 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A father and his two sons from inhaling poisonous gas died while cleaning a septic tank without any protective gear in the South Bohaddarkata area under Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district last night.

"The deceased are  Anwar Hossain, 78 and his two sons - Shahadat Hossain, 50, and Shahidul Islam, 22. The incident took place at Bahaddarkata area of Chakaria Upazila at 11pm on Wednesday (9 August)," Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Javed told The Business Standard. 

Anwar Hossain was under treatment at the hospital after he also inhaled the poisonous gas inside the septic tank when trying to rescue his two sons. He passed away at around 3am on Thursday (10 August) while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, his middle son Manjurul Alam said.

"Chakaria has been flooded due to heavy rains in the last few days.  Anwar Hossain's house was also submerged in the water. Water entered the septic tank of his house and became unusable. On Wednesday night, two sons of Anwar Hossain came down to clean the septic tank as the flood water receded. The two brothers became unconscious due to the poisonous gas inside the tank. Meanwhile, their father also fell ill while trying to rescue them," OC Mohammad Javed added.

Later the locals rescued the three and brought them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. The doctor on duty at the hospital declared the two brothers dead.

Chakaria Upazila Health Officer Doctor Shobhan Dutta said that septictanks dug into the ground can produce ammonia, hydrogen sulphide, sulfur dioxide and other gases of sulphur, methane and even toxic carbon monoxide.

"Due to the confinement, these gases tend to become denser, and with it, a lack of oxygen. Sometimes such closed wells become completely devoid of oxygen. For this reason, if people go deep into the septic tank without taking precautions, there is a possibility of losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen as well as methane gas poisoning. A person may die from brain hypoxia and cardiac arrest due to lack of oxygen," he added. 

He said that Anwar Hossain's two brothers died before being brought to the hospital.

"They were suffering from oxygen deficiency and methane gas poisoning. Anwar Hossain was sent to Chittagong in critical condition," he further said.

 

