Indian man arrested along Kurigram border for trespassing

An Indian man was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for trespassing near the border in Kurigram's Phulbari yesterday (28 April).

The detainee was identified as Badal Mia, 28, a resident of Notakobari village of Cooch Behar.

Later, a case was filed against him at Phulbari police station.

Prankrishna Debnath, officer-in-charge (OC) of Phulbari police station, confirmed the matter and said the detained Indian man had been sent to jail on charges of trespassing.

According to local sources, Badal was roaming in the cattle market in Balurhat Bazar. Some Bangladeshis helped him cross the border illegally, they said.

During questioning, he admitted to being an Indian citizen and confessed to entering Bangladesh through an international pillar near Balatari village of Phulbari​​​​​​​ border, police said.