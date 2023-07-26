17 deaths in Jhalakathi accident: Bus driver had a license for light vehicles, RAB says

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the bus driver "responsible for the deaths of 17 people" in Jhalakathi from Ashulia in Savar early today (26 July).

The arrestee was identified as Mohon Khan, 40.

Based on the information, a team of RAB-8 conducted a drive in Ashulia and arrested Mohon in the dead of night, said RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin.

Moin said that Mohon used to drive heavy vehicles despite being issued a license for driving light vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested Md Foysal, supervisor of the bus, from the Rajapur area of Jhalakathi district.

On July 22, 17 people died, and 35 were injured when a bus of 'Smriti Paribahan' plunged into a roadside pond at Chhatrakanda in Sadar upazila of Jhalakathi district while heading towards Barishal from Pirojpur district.

Sub-inspector of Jhalakathi Police Station Sushankar filed a case against three people, including the driver, supervisor and helper of the bus driver.