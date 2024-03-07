1 killed, 15 injured in Banshkhali gas cylinder blast

At least one person was killed, and 15 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion following a fire outbreak at Mosharraf Miar Bazaar area under Baharchhara union of Banshkhali upazila in Chattgoram.

The incident took place this morning around 10:30am at a garage located in Mosharraf Miar Bazar, Banshkhali police station Officer-In-Charge (OC) Tofael Ahmed confirmed.

According to the OC, the fire originated from a heap of rubbish piled up behind a shop in the bazaar, subsequently spreading to an adjoining shop and garage.

"Despite locals managing to douse the fire swiftly, a gas cylinder stored in the garage exploded leaving at least 15 people among the onllokers injured," OC Tofael said, adding that the injured were taken to the Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

"The identities of the deceased and injured could not be known immediately. Police are looking into the matter," he added.

Banskhali Fire Service Officer Azadul Islam told The Business Standard that one firefighting unit was dispatched immediately after receiving the information about the fire in the morning. However, the locals brought the fire under control before the firefighters arrived.