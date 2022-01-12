US Sen Rand Paul driving violent threats against me, Fauci says

USA

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

US Sen Rand Paul driving violent threats against me, Fauci says

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:55 am
Anthony Fauci Photo: Collected
Anthony Fauci Photo: Collected

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, on Tuesday accused Republican Senator Rand Paul of spreading misinformation that has sparked threats of violence against him and his family while distracting the public from the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a Senate health committee hearing, Fauci had his latest heated back-and-forth with Paul, a lawmaker from Kentucky and supporter of former President Donald Trump. Fauci said Paul was focused on misinformed attacks rather than oversight aimed at addressing the health care crisis that has so far killed more than 800,000 people in the United States.

Paul's website accuses Fauci of "ignoring good advice, and lying about everything from masks to the contagiousness of the virus" and on Tuesday the senator accused Fauci of smearing other scientists who disagreed with him.

Fauci said Paul was distorting the truth.

"There you go again, you just do the same thing every hearing," Fauci told the senator, accusing him of making personal attacks that had no relation to reality.

"He's doing this for political reasons," Fauci continued, pointing to fundraising appeals on Paul's website next to a call to have Fauci fired.

"It distracts from what we're all trying to do here today, (which) is get our arms around the epidemic and the pandemic that we're dealing with, not something imaginary," Fauci said.

Fauci has faced sharp criticism from some conservatives and death threats from people who object to measures such as vaccination and masking that he has advocated to halt the pandemic.

Fauci said misinformation had fueled such threats.

"What happens when he (Paul) gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden, that kindles the crazies out there and I have ... threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children," Fauci said.

Fauci said on 21 December a person was arrested in Iowa who was traveling from California to Washington, DC, allegedly to kill Fauci.

Paul accused Fauci of making personal attacks against him and said no one wished violence on Fauci.

Last month, Fauci called for Fox News host Jesse Watters to be fired after Watters made remarks about a "kill shot" while criticising the doctor.

World+Biz

Dr Anthony Fauci / Senator Rand Paul / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

A dream come true in medical science

Now | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

23h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

15h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

15h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

15h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment