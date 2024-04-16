US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says

US President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2024. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet, the Pentagon said in a statement. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.