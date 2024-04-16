US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says

US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says

US President Joe Biden met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington to discuss relations

US President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2024. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS
US President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2024. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet, the Pentagon said in a statement. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

