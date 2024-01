FILE PHOTO: Razor wire is seen on a fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The United States does not want a war with Iran but must respond to an "escalatory" drone strike in Jordan that killed three troops, the White House said Monday.

"We are not looking for a war with Iran," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding however that the attack "was escalatory, make no mistake about it, and it requires a response."