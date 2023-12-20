US congressman announces Hindu Caucus including representative from Bangladesh

A board at the inauguration of the Caucus at Capitol Hill. Photo: Swarajya

Republican lawmakers Pete Sessions and Elise Stefanim have announced the inauguration of a Congressional Hindu Caucus to champion values significant to this religious minority, including representation from Bangladesh.

Embracing diversity across various nations like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, this coalition extends its membership to individuals from Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist backgrounds, as outlined in their statement.

"The inauguration of the Congressional Hindu Caucus marks a significant step towards recognising and amplifying the voice of the Hindu-American community in our nation's capitol. We are committed to addressing their concerns, celebrating their contributions, and ensuring their perspectives are heard at the highest levels of government," Congressman Pete Sessions said.

Originally established during the 115th Congress, the caucus continues its pivotal role in forging a vital connection between the Hindu-American community and policymakers, reports NDTV citing a media release issued on Tuesday (19 December).

The Congressional Hindu Caucus, under the chairmanship of Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, is dedicated to representing the values that are significant to the Hindu-American community, it said.

According to the lawmakers, the Congressional Hindu Caucus advocates for free enterprise, limited government, fiscal discipline, strong family values, and a robust foreign policy stance against authoritarian regimes.

This proactive approach not only strengthens the Hindu-American presence in Washington but also enhances its influence in shaping a more representative and diverse nation.

In addition to Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, the Caucus includes members like Congressman Andy Biggs, among others, it said.